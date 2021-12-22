ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

