ING Groep NV Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

