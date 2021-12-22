The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 290,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 28,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

