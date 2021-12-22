Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

