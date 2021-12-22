Florin Court Capital LLP Buys 3,100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.