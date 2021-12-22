$439.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $439.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the highest is $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 177,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,129,159. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

