Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,956. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

