Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 427,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,971,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

