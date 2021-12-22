America First Investment Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 262.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. 89,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,960. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

