Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 165.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.84. 142,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,274,542. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

