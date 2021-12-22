Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 427,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,971,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.