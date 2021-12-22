ICHI (ICHI) Price Tops $5.44 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ICHI has a market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $248,070.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,350 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

