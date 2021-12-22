iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,107,433 shares.The stock last traded at $62.07 and had previously closed at $62.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

