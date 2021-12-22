Kalmar Market Cap Tops $4.68 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $44,866.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.62 or 0.08135420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,091.00 or 1.00003380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,182 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

