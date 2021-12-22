Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

