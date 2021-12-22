Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 96.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 92.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

