Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

