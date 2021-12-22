Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

