Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LOOP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,890. The stock has a market cap of $596.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.