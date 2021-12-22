Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. 117,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

