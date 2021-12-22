Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 162.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR traded up 1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is 27.85 and its 200 day moving average is 26.79.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

