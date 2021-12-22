Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

ENB stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 845,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,217. The stock has a market cap of C$97.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.95. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$40.63 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

