Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RHUHF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

RHUHF remained flat at $$30.75 on Wednesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

