Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.99. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1,787 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

