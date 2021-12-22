MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $83.66. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 1,542 shares changing hands.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $821,606. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

