Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock remained flat at $$93.06 on Wednesday. 18,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.