Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 13,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,498,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

