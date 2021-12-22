Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 13,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,498,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Several analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 3.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.