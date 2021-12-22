Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.3%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 2,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 504,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 58.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seer by 50.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

