Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $380.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.80 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

