Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.40

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 7902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock valued at $119,127,159. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.