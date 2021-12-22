Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $22.90 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 3.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,074. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.34. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

