Insider Selling: Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,080.24.

Michael Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Michael Walton purchased 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00.

Shares of RSI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.05. 39,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$6.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.