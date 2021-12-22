Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,017 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 365.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

