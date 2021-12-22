Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

