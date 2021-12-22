Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,527 shares of company stock valued at $143,314,854. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

