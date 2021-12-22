Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.32. 21,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.48 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

