Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 117,561 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Home Depot worth $273,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 361,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 120,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,509,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37. The stock has a market cap of $408.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.