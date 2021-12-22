General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.