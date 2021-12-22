Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $52.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

