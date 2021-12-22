Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $13.76 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $2.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $52.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,063. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

