Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $604.92 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

