$103.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $103.80 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $400.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

CASA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,999. The firm has a market cap of $457.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

