Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.71. 56,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

