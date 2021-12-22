Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Ennis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,514. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ennis alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.