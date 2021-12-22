Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.90%.
Ennis stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,514. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
