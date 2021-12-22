ING Groep NV Buys 63,706 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,706 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

