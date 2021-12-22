Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $36.15 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2,396.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $36,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,884. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

