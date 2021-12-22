Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $22.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 263,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

