Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.28. 8,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,648. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

