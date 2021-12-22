Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 28,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

