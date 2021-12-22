America First Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 4.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

